Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Declares $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Centerspace Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSR opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth about $66,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 20.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.