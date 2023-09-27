Central Asia Metals plc Plans Dividend of GBX 9 (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAMLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share by the mining company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

LON:CAML opened at GBX 202.42 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.46. The firm has a market cap of £368.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 169.18 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 299 ($3.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.24) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($2.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.42) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Transactions at Central Asia Metals

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar acquired 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £13,972.80 ($17,062.89). 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

