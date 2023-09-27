Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 89,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 93,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Century Lithium Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

