CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of CEU opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$931.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.86. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$4.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$515.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6057234 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

