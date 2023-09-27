CES Energy Solutions Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.15. The company has a market cap of C$931.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$515.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6057234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

