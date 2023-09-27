Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), with a volume of 316842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGH. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £27.59 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.58.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

