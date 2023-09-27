Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $457.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

