Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

