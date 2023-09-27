CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 59,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 183,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $156.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average is $172.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.