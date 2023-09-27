CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.15. The company had a trading volume of 746,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

