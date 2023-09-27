CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1346 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CI Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

CIXXF opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.84.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $577.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

