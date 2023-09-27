Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 271,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,781. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 220,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

