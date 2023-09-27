Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-14.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40-9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion. Cintas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $14.00-$14.45 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $478.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $529.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

