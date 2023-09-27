Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

CMTG stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.76. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 35.27 and a current ratio of 35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

