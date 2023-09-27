Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.0 %
CMTG stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.76. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 35.27 and a current ratio of 35.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMTG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 200.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.
About Claros Mortgage Trust
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Claros Mortgage Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.