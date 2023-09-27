COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Down 5.3%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 36,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 49,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.
