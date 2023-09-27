Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CFO Mark R. Witkowski Sells 40,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 2,920,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,889. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 895.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Core & Main by 18.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 147.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 59.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Core & Main by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

