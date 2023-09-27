Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 231.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $2.93 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

