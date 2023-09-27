Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 231.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY remained flat at $2.93 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
About Country Garden
