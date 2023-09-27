Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.00. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 5,376 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
