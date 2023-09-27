Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.00. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 5,376 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.