CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. 296,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,543. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

