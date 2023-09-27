CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$137.82 million during the quarter.

