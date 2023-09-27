CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. 46,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 758,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVAC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CureVac from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

CureVac Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CureVac will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CureVac by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CureVac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CureVac by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CureVac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

