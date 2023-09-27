Decred (DCR) Price Hits $13.30

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $206.53 million and approximately $777,909.69 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for $13.30 or 0.00050443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00154753 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003839 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,522,583 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

