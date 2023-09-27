DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0226

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00156897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00050146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

