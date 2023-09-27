Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWNX remained flat at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

