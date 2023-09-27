Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWNX remained flat at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50.
About Delhi Bank
