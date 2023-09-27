Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $123.95. The company had a trading volume of 219,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.83.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $27,565,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Woodward by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 64,017 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

