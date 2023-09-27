Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 810 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 825 ($10.07). 654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($10.44).

Dewhurst Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,289.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 864.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 991.89.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

