dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $113.46 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,758 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00722427 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $179.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

