DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 140,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,906,000 after buying an additional 114,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 2,697,132 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.