Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Short Interest Up 140.0% in September

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares by 32.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,458. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.2639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

