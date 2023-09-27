Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$710.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8053691 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

