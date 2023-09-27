Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. 7,532,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $75.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.