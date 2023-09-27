DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 117,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 350,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Trading Down 3.8 %

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.