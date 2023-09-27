East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
East Side Games Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.
About East Side Games Group
East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East Side Games Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.