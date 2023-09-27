eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. eCash has a market capitalization of $482.78 million and $21.06 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,444.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.05 or 0.00877212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00120219 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000319 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,510,392,173,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.