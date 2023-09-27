Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.44. The company had a trading volume of 391,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,470. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

