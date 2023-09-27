Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Trading Down 7.8%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Electrolux Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

