Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 98.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a current ratio of 43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

