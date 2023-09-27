Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,034,889 shares changing hands.

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Kelly acquired 2,109,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £21,093.75 ($25,758.64). 49.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

