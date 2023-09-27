ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ENN Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
XNGSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 217,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. ENN Energy has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
