ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

XNGSY traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 217,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. ENN Energy has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

