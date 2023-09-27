EPR Properties Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 135.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

NYSE EPR opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

