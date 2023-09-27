Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

NYSE EPRT opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

