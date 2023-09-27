Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
Shares of EUZOF remained flat at $70.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Eurazeo has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99.
Eurazeo Company Profile
