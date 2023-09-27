Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.88

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.88 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 16264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

