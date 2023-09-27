FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.65. 14,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 18,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on FAT Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

