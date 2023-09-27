Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Up 320.4% in September

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 320.4% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FEMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Femasys Price Performance

Shares of Femasys stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 16,169,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,254. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 978.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Further Reading

