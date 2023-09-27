Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

