Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fintel Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.11 and a beta of 1.08. Fintel has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Fintel
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fintel
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.