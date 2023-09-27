Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fintel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON FNTL opened at GBX 187.30 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.11 and a beta of 1.08. Fintel has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Fintel alerts:

About Fintel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.