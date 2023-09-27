First Capital Realty Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCR stock opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$176.68 million during the quarter.

