First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 2,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.19% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

