FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.07. FirstService has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FirstService by 34.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in FirstService by 232.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

